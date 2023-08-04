Technology

TikTok's algorithmic feed now optional in Europe: Here's why

Written by Athik Saleh August 04, 2023 | 07:37 pm 2 min read

TikTok in Europe will have a 'For You' feed featuring popular videos in the region

TikTok users in the European Union will soon have the option to turn off the platform's content-selection algorithm, thanks to the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA). Once disabled, users will get a chronological feed of videos, rather than a personalized feed tailored to their interests. They will see 'For You' and Live feeds featuring popular videos in their region and preferred language.

Algorithm-generated content was primarily behind TikTok's success

The DSA requires platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to offer users the choice to switch off profiling-based recommender systems. These AI-powered engines have been linked to spreading hate speech, disinformation, and even terrorism, leading to negative societal outcomes. TikTok's algorithm is infamous for offering attention-grabbing content to users. It has been the main reason for TikTok's success in the highly competitive space.

TikTok is enhancing moderation and transparency in Europe

To comply with the DSA, TikTok is also making changes related to content moderation and transparency. European users aged 13-17 will no longer see personalized ads based on their activity. Older users can already turn off personalized ads in the settings. Additionally, TikTok will offer an extra content reporting option for users to report illegal content, supplementing its existing AI-driven moderation.