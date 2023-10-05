Google Pixel feature drop October 2023: Check what's new

1/5

Technology 3 min read

Google Pixel feature drop October 2023: Check what's new

By Sanjana Shankar 11:31 am Oct 05, 202311:31 am

The update brings new lockscreen customization options (Photo credit: Google)

Google's latest Pixel feature drop for October is here, and it's packed with exciting improvements and new features for Pixel smartphones, Pixel Fold, and tablets. To start with, the update brings a revamped camera experience with Android 14, making it a breeze to switch between photo and video modes like Night Sight and Slow Motion. Pixel 6 and newer models as well as the Pixel tablet get cool lock screen personalization options, sleek monochromatic themes, and better charging notifications.

2/5

Dual Screen interpreter mode is specific to Pixel Fold

One exciting feature in the update is the Dual Screen interpreter mode for the Pixel Fold. It makes chatting in different languages easier by translating live conversations on both screens of the foldable device. One half of the main display shows the conversation in your language and the other half in the language of the person you're talking to. This means smoother, more natural chats while traveling or connecting with folks from different language backgrounds.

3/5

RAW image editing and battery saver upgrade

The October Pixel feature drop also adds RAW image editing capabilities to compatible devices. Users can open RAW images straight from the Photos app in their preferred RAW editor. The Battery Saver feature gets a stylish makeover, letting users extend their battery life by choosing which apps keep running when Battery Saver is turned on. Your Pixel phone or tablet will now alert you if your phone is not charging properly. You can also experiment with neutral display themes.

4/5

Seamless app streaming

Another cool addition in this update is seamless app streaming on ChromeOS, making it super easy to switch between Pixel devices and Chromebooks. In addition, Pixel Tablet gets a device-specific feature with the update. That is, Google Kids Space now has a simpler navigation bar, so kids can explore and use apps with ease. In Hub Mode, users can ask Google Assistant to play their top podcasts or the latest news using voice-activated commands, like "Hey Google, play the news."

5/5

Availability and rollout

Lastly, Pixel users can customize their lock screen with new clock styles and wallpapers and change quick action toggles. These new features and improvements will gradually roll out to eligible Pixel devices, including Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, as part of the Android 14 stable update over the next few weeks. This update aims to boost the overall user experience and functionality of Google's Pixel line-up, making them even more versatile and user-friendly for a wide range of users.