Apple fixes iPhone 15's overheating issue with latest iOS update

By Rishabh Raj 10:59 am Oct 05, 202310:59 am

The update has also been released for older iPhones as well as iPads (Photo credit: MacWorld)

Apple has rolled out a new iOS 17.0.3 update to tackle the overheating issue in iPhone 15 models. Soon after the release of the iPhone 15 series, customers started reporting that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were experiencing overheating issues, and even shutting down due to heat problems in some cases. Per Apple, the problem occurred due to several factors, such as bad code in some apps, background processing after data transfer, and bugs within iOS 17.

The iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 updates fix two vulnerabilities affecting both iOS and iPadOS. The first involved a kernel exploit, potentially accessible to attackers with physical access to the device. Apple mentioned that this exploit might have been actively used against versions of iOS before iOS 16.6. The second issue addressed was a bug in libvpx, which was flagged by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. This bug could allow remote attackers to take control of a device.

Apple attributed overheating issues in their devices to a combination of factors, including problematic code in apps like Uber, Instagram, and Asphalt 9, along with a software bug. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believed that thermal system design compromises were at the root of the problem and suggested that the solution might involve reducing processor performance. However, Apple said that it has no intention of tweaking the A17 Pro chip.

Apple had previously released a software patch after the iPhone 15's launch to fix data transfer issues faced by some new users. The company also admits that overheating might happen when using USB-C chargers but insists that hardware isn't the main culprit. The company is now in the beta testing phase for a more significant iOS 17.1 update, which is expected to bring additional improvements and fixes to the iPhone 15 models.

To get the iOS 17.0.3 update, users can head to the Settings menu on their device and go to General > Software Update. The update from Apple is about 400MB in size and can be downloaded over-the-air on eligible devices.