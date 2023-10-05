Prada to design spacesuits for NASA Artemis 3 astronauts

Axiom Space and Prada will work closely during the design phase for creating the spacesuit

Axiom Space has collaborated with Italian luxury brand Prada to create spacesuits for NASA's Artemis 3 lunar mission, scheduled for launch in 2025. Prada's expertise with "raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and innovative design concepts" will ensure not only "the comfort of astronauts on the lunar surface, but also the much-needed human factors considerations absent from legacy spacesuits," said Michael Suffredini, Axiom Space's CEO. Texas-based Axiom has a contract with NASA to build spacesuits for lunar ventures and other space programs.

Prada will work closely with Axiom during the design phase

The alliance between Axiom Space and Prada is a surprising yet promising venture. Prada's team will collaborate closely with Axiom Space throughout the design phase, "developing solutions for materials and design features to protect against the unique challenge of space and the lunar environment," said Axiom in a statement. This partnership showcases Prada's dedication to pushing limits and discovering new frontiers, said Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada's Group Marketing Director.

Axiom revealed its next-gen spacesuit earlier this year

In March, Axiom Space revealed the first prototype of its next-gen spacesuit, the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), for Artemis mission astronauts. Inspired by NASA's legacy spacesuits, AxEMU integrates new technology, improved mobility, and protection from the lunar environment. These spacesuits boast a sleek, modern appearance and are engineered to provide astronauts with greater flexibility on the lunar surface. The development of the spacesuit AxEMU is part of a $228.5 million Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS) contract with NASA.

Why Artemis 3 will be a crucial mission

Artemis 3 signifies NASA's first crewed mission to the Moon—in nearly five decades—since Apollo 17 in 1972. Artemis 3 will be a momentous mission as will land astronauts near the Moon's south pole for the first time. Also, the Artemis program will mark the first time a woman and a person of color set foot on the lunar surface. Axiom Space and Prada's collaboration for the spacesuit design adds a touch of luxury and innovation to the upcoming venture.