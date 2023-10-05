Elon Musk removes headlines from news links on X

Elon Musk removes headlines from news links on X

By Rishabh Raj 11:23 am Oct 05, 202311:23 am

Elon Musk says that taking headlines off links would "greatly improve the esthetics" of X

X, formerly known as Twitter, has rolled out a change in its iOS app that removes headlines from articles and web pages shared via URL. Now, users only see the lead image and domain name, making it tough to figure out the content of the shared link. The decision comes straight from the company's owner Elon Musk, who wants to boost user engagement and inspire journalists to post content directly on X.

Musk's vision: Boosting engagement and revenue

Musk has been nudging users to share more content on X to ramp up engagement. He's also been pushing journalists to build their own brand and post directly to X, possibly earning revenue through the platform. This tactic might be an effort to cut down on external links shared on X, keeping users on the platform instead of sending them off to other websites. So far, this change has only been spotted in the iOS app version of X.

Android and web versions to follow suit

Although the headline removal has only hit the iOS app version of X for now, it's likely that this change will eventually make its way to Android and web versions of the platform too. In a tweet from August this year, Musk owned up to his involvement in the decision, saying removing headlines from links would "greatly improve the esthetics" of X. This move lines up with Musk's dream of a more engaged user base on the platform.

Adapting to change: User experience and news consumption

With headlines vanishing from shared links on X, users who depend on social media platforms for news updates might need to tweak their browsing habits. Since only lead images and domain names are visible now, users have less info at their fingertips before deciding whether or not to click on a link. Time will tell how this change will affect user behavior and news consumption on X in the future.

