Technology 2 min read

Free Fire MAX's codes for October 5: Unlock exclusive rewards

By Sanjana Shankar 09:12 am Oct 05, 202309:12 am

The redeem codes have limited validity

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that was released in September 2021. As a token of appreciation, the developers of the game generate redeem codes that give players an opportunity to access a wide range of in-game items for free. Free Fire MAX is an enhanced version of the Garena Free Fire game, which rose to fame following the ban of the latter.

Free-to-play gamers often look for alternative ways to obtain exclusive items without shelling out diamonds. One such way is by using redeem codes that Garena releases from time to time, providing several exclusive rewards such as skins, costumes, emotes, weapons, protective gear, and even diamonds. However, it's important to note that these redeem codes have a limited validity period. They expire 12-18 hours after release.

Here are the redeem codes for today

FFCMCPSEN5MX, FFCMCPSJ99S3, FMKIA87UQ6T2F3, FT6OY9I8HUYBND. FJM5K6LOY9HU7Y, F7LUIP0KJOAO98, FQ7652ERD3FEV4, FV4BGRNTJGKIU7. FMKERO59I68UYJ, FHNMGKLO9FITK6, FY6FTDRFSEBN4R, ZZZ76NT3PDSH. EYH2W3XK8UPG, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3.

How to redeem the codes?

Visit the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in using your Google, X, Huawei ID, Apple ID, Facebook, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and select the confirm option. If you're successful in redeeming a code, the rewards will be added to your account within 24 hours. To claim them, simply open the game and head to the in-game mail section.