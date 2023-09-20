iPhone 15 Pro Max is fastest iPhone, AnTuTu scores confirm

Written by Rishabh Raj September 20, 2023 | 01:43 pm 2 min read

The A17 Pro SoC, manufactured using a 3-nanometer process, powers the iPhone 15 Pro Max (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro Max has set a new benchmark in performance, according to recent AnTuTu scores. The device, which features the new A17 Pro SoC, scored 1,641,883 points in the benchmark results, significantly higher than any previous iPhone. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also outperformed last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max in both GPU and CPU tests. These impressive scores indicate that Apple's newest flagship is the fastest iPhone ever produced.

iPhone 15 Pro Max leads in memory test

In addition to its impressive overall performance score, the iPhone 15 Pro Max also excels in memory tests. The device scored 306,164 points in this category, further solidifying its position as the top-performing iPhone to date. With its powerful A17 Pro SoC, advanced gaming capabilities, and exceptional memory performance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to redefine the smartphone experience for Apple users.

A17 Pro SoC: Power and energy efficiency boost

The A17 Pro SoC, fabricated on a three-nanometer process, is responsible for the iPhone 15 Pro Max's exceptional performance. This advanced manufacturing procedure allows Apple to fit more transistors into the chipset, resulting in increased power and energy efficiency. The A17 Pro chip has already demonstrated its superior performance in Geekbench scores, where it outpaced the A16 Bionic in both single-core and multi-core tests.

Console-level gaming on iPhone 15 Pro Max

The A17 Pro SoC also enables console-level gaming on the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the first time. With hardware-accelerated ray-tracing that is four times faster than software-based ray-tracing, the device offers more immersive AR applications and console-level gaming performance. Popular games such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed Mirage 4 can now be enjoyed on Apple's flagship smartphone.

