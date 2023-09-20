New nanoparticle-based treatment could solve acne problems for millions

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 20, 2023 | 01:34 pm 3 min read

The narasin nanoparticle gel remains stable at room temperature for four weeks. Representative image

A study led by researchers from the University of South Australia, the University of Adelaide, and the Aix-Marseille Universite in France, may have discovered a potential game-changer for acne treatment. The antibiotic narasin, commonly used to prevent infections in livestock and poultry, has shown promise as a treatment for acne vulgaris. Acne vulgaris is an inflammatory skin condition caused by overgrowth of Cutibacterium acnes bacteria. The study demonstrated that narasin is effective against the target pathogen under laboratory conditions.

Using nanoparticle-based delivery system boosted the treatment's effectiveness

Researchers found that using a nanoparticle delivery system significantly improved the treatment's effectiveness. By encapsulating narasin in nano-micelles—capsules thousand times smaller than a strand of human hair—the antibiotic could penetrate much deeper into the skin than when mixed with water alone. Furthermore, the nanoparticle delivery system increased solubility by over 100 times compared to using a simple water mix. A reason for this is Soluplus, a compound that improved the solubility of the nano-micelles and the stability of drug delivery.

The narasin nanoparticle gel showed favorable results

Pharmaceutical scientist Sanjay Garg from the University of South Australia stated, "The micelle formulation was effective in delivering narasin to acne target sites, as opposed to the compound solution which failed to permeate through skin layers." Early results of this treatment suggest that a narasin nanoparticle gel could permeate deep into hair follicles where C. acnes bacteria thrive and cause significant damage to the bacteria dwelling there. The team is now looking to test their treatment on people.

Gel remained stable at room temperature for 4 weeks

The narasin nanoparticle gel remained stable at room temperature for four weeks, indicating its potential for practical use. For their study, researchers used skin from a pig ear as a model. In the case of actual acne, the drug would have to penetrate the hair follicles present underneath the skin. These hair follicles and connected sebaceous glands are where the acne-causing bacteria C. acnes is present.

Why the new narasin nanoparticle gel is a promising alternative

"Acne severely impacts approximately 9.4% of the world's population, mainly adolescents, and causes distress, embarrassment, anxiety, low self-confidence, and social isolation among sufferers," said pharmaceutical scientist Fatima Abid. "Although there are many oral medications prescribed for acne, they have a range of detrimental side effects, and many are poorly water-soluble, which is why most patients and clinicians prefer topical treatments," she added. As antibiotic resistance becomes an increasing concern, this treatment could provide a much-needed breakthrough in acne management.

