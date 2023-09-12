Apple 'Wonderlust' iPhone launch event today: Timings, how to watch

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 12, 2023 | 03:10 am 2 min read

The new iPhone 15 series will be the main highlight of the event (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is set to host its 'Wonderlust' event later today where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series, new Apple Watch models, and make several other important announcements, including one on the release of new software. The event will start at 10:30pm IST and will be live-streamed on Apple's YouTube channel, Apple.com, Apple TV+ and Apple Developer apps.

What to expect from the iPhone 15 series

The iPhone 15 series, which will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, is expected to be the highlight of the event. All iPhone 15 models are expected to feature Dynamic Island and an upgraded 48MP primary camera. The new handsets are anticipated to feature updated processors. The iPhone 15 Pro models may also replace the mute switch with an 'Action button' that can be customized to perform different tasks.

The iPhone 15 Pro models will get thinner bezels

The 15 Pro models are also anticipated to have a titanium chassis instead of stainless steel. Also, Apple could reduce the bezel size by 33% and boost battery capabilities on these models. In compliance with new EU common charger regulations, the new 15 series handsets will feature a Type-C port which could offer faster charging and data transfer speeds.

Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 will debut as well

In addition to the iPhone 15 line-up, the Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra are expected to be unveiled at the 'Wonderlust' event. Both smartwatch models are anticipated to feature an advanced S9 chip, bringing significant improvements in performance and efficiency. The tech giant will also announce the release date for its latest operating system updates, which include iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14.

