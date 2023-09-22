Apple's iPhone 15 series goes on sale: Check pricing, offers

Written by Akash Pandey September 22, 2023 | 09:45 am 2 min read

Buyers can also avail three or six months of no-cost EMI options

Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 15 series has finally arrived in India, with eager fans lining up outside stores since 4:00am to get their hands on the latest iPhones. This marks the first iPhone launch since the inauguration of Apple BKC and Apple Saket. The sale began at 8:00am, and the store employees were taking in buyers in batches. The iPhone 15 series is witnessing high demand, with the top-end 15 Pro Max model being the most sought-after, primarily in India.

Models and their pricing

The iPhone 15 series comes in four different models with varying storage capacities and prices. The iPhone 15 costs Rs. 79,900, Rs. 89,900, and Rs. 1,09,900 for its 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations, respectively. The Plus trim costs Rs. 89,900, Rs. 99,900, and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs. 1,34,900 (128GB) and goes up to Rs. 1,84,900 (1TB). The 15 Pro Max costs Rs. 1,59,900, Rs. 1,79,900, and Rs. 1,99,900 for 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, respectively.

Discounts and trade-ins sweeten the deal

Apple is offering discounts and trade-in options for the iPhone 15 series. Buyers using HDFC Bank cards for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will receive an instant discount of Rs. 6,000. For the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, Apple is providing a cashback of Rs. 5,000. Trade-in options are also available, with customers receiving an instant credit of up to Rs. 67,800 when exchanging an eligible smartphone for a new iPhone.

iPhone 15 series: A game-changer?

The iPhone 15 series is one of the most awaited smartphone launches of the year, with Apple enthusiasts excited to experience the new features and upgrades. With a sleek design, improved camera features, and faster processing speeds, the devices are expected to be a game-changer in the smartphone industry. If you missed out on pre-ordering the iPhone 15 series earlier, and want it today, head to an Apple-authorized premium reseller.

