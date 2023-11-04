Microsoft extends firmware support for Surface PCs

By Akash Pandey 06:53 pm Nov 04, 202306:53 pm

Extended support timeframes may be due to less frequent hardware releases (Photo credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has announced that it is extending firmware support for its Surface PCs from four to six years. This is applicable for devices shipped after January 1, 2021. Models benefiting from this move include Surface Pro 7+, Surface Go 3, Surface Laptop 4, Surface Laptop Go 2, Surface Studio 2+, Surface Laptop Studio 1, and newer devices.

Updated firmware support documentation from Microsoft states that devices released before January 1, 2021, will continue to receive driver and firmware updates for at least four years from their initial release. In contrast, devices released on or after January 1, 2021, will receive driver and firmware updates for at least six years from their initial release. Firmware updates for Surface PCs aim to improve device performance and compatibility with Windows.

It is important to note that firmware updates are different from operating system (OS) updates. While firmware updates can help in transitioning to a new version of Windows, they are not always mandatory. Users might still be able to install the latest version of Windows on their Surface PCs even if they no longer receive firmware updates.

Microsoft has the right to extend the firmware support cycle for any device if necessary. For example, the Surface Studio 2, released in 2018, will be supported until 2024. However, most Surface PCs shipped before 2021 will stop receiving firmware updates by the end of next year.

Some speculate that the extended support timeframes may be due to a reduced frequency of updated hardware releases. For instance, the Surface Studio 2 had its support cycle extended to five years because Microsoft took a long time to release a successor. The impact of this change will become clearer as we see what the new leadership team brings to the Surface lineup following the departure of ex-CVP Panos Panay.