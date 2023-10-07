Google Pixel 8 series likely using Samsung's ISOCELL GNV sensor

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Google Pixel 8 series likely using Samsung's ISOCELL GNV sensor

By Akash Pandey 05:31 pm Oct 07, 202305:31 pm

Earlier, the Pixel 8 series was hinted to be using the ISOCELL GN1 (Photo credit: Google)

Google's Pixel 8 series smartphones were previously tipped to use Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 sensors. That, however, appeared less likely as the launch date drew near. During the recent launch event, Google confirmed the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro boast a new main camera sensor with better low-light performance but didn't reveal specific details about the sensor. Now, Ben Sin from XDA-Developers has speculated that ISOCELL GNV could be the camera sensor of choice for the Pixel 8 series.

2/4

Google has yet to disclose details

According to Google, the Pixel 8 series's new main camera sensor is designed to deliver significantly enhanced low-light photography, with performance improvements of up to 21%. While the sensor maintains the same 50MP resolution as the ISOCELL GN1 found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, Google hasn't disclosed the specific sensor used in the latest Pixel smartphones. What we do know is that the primary sensor features a 1/1.31-inch sensor size, 1.2μm pixel width, and an f/1.68 aperture.

3/4

ISOCELL GNV: Likely candidate for Pixel 8 series

Although Samsung hasn't heavily promoted ISOCELL GNV, it has been incorporated into various Android devices over the past few years, including the Vivo X80 Pro from mid-2022. Besides Sin, smartphone comparison site Kimovil also lists ISOCELL GNV as the sensor for the Pixel 8 series, but their source remains a mystery. If that's the case, Google's claim of better light capture and reduced noise in darker environments is probably due to ISOCELL GNV's larger sensor size and wider aperture.

4/4

Awaiting official confirmation and teardowns

Based on available information and expert analysis, ISOCELL GNV seems to be the main camera sensor on the Pixel 8 series. However, we can expect official confirmation and additional details to surface soon from teardowns and upcoming comprehensive reviews.