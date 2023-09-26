Google's antitrust trial reveals 'anti-competitive' deals with Apple and Samsung

Written by Rishabh Raj September 26, 2023 | 06:06 pm 2 min read

The trial exposes Google's vigorous negotiations with these two tech giants to ensure its search engine stays dominant

The landmark anti-monopoly trial that kicked off this month in Washington, DC sheds light on Google's strategies to dominate online search market. The trial exposes Google's aggressive tactics, especially in its dealings with Apple and Samsung. The tactics used by Google to secure this dominance are under scrutiny by the US Department of Justice.

Apple and Samsung's role in Google's dominance

According to the evidence presented at trial, one key revelation is Google's relentless efforts to remain the default search engine on Apple and Samsung devices, reported the Wall Street Journal. The trial exposes Google's vigorous negotiations with these two tech giants to ensure its search engine stays the default on Samsung and Apple's extensive line of smartphones.

Google's defence in the case

Throughout the trial, Google has defended its market position, emphasizing the superiority of its search engine as the primary reason for its dominance. However, the Justice Department contends that the company has maintained its grip on the market through a web of illegal and restrictive agreements with key partners.

Consequences of Google's dominance

One undeniable consequence of Google's dominance, having a 90% market share, in the online search arena is the unparalleled access it has to the internet browsing behavior of billions of users. This vast reservoir of data not only fuels Google's advertising business but also raises concerns about user privacy and data security, which have become critical issues in today's digital landscape.

