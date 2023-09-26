LEAK: Pixel 8 Pro pre-order includes free Pixel Watch 2

Written by Akash Pandey September 26, 2023 | 11:13 am 2 min read

The Pixel Watch 2 will integrate Fitbit's stress management system (Photo credit: Google)

Google will offer a tempting pre-order deal for the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro in the US, which includes a free Pixel Watch 2, according to the leaker @Za_Raczke. The deal is expected to last until October 12, when the new Pixel series phones are set to hit retail stores. If Google keeps the rumored $899 price tag for the Pixel 8 Pro, customers would save around $350 on the Pixel Watch 2, making it an attractive offer.

Anticipated upgrades for Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8 Pro will boast several improvements, such as Tensor G3, advanced AI camera features, and seven years of software updates. As for the specifications, it will offer a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen with a 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate and 2,400-nits peak brightness. Its rear camera department will include 50MP Octa PD (OIS) main, 48MP Quad PD ultra-wide, and 48MP Quad PD (OIS) telephoto camera. Besides, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage are expected.

Pixel Watch 2 will be a fitness game-changer

The Pixel Watch 2 is set to come with a range of new sensors and features that could make it an excellent addition to your personal tech collection. The watch may include temperature and stress measurement, new fitness tracking modes, a more accurate heart rate sensor, enhanced safety features, and a more powerful processor paired with Wear OS 4. These updates could make the Pixel Watch 2 a top choice for fitness enthusiasts.

