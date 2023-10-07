Audible app arrives on Wear OS devices: How to download

By Akash Pandey 03:32 pm Oct 07, 202303:32 pm

You can now start listening to your favorite audiobooks with just a tap to your watch

Amazon has officially launched Audible, its online audiobook and podcast service, on Wear OS. The app was first revealed back in July, right alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series and Wear OS 4. Now, users can easily access their audiobook library, download titles for offline listening, and adjust playback speed right from their smartwatches. This means you can enjoy your favorite audiobooks without accessing your smartphone.

Offline downloads and playback controls

The Audible app for Wear OS lets you download audiobooks to your smartwatch, so you can listen without an internet connection. In addition, you can adjust the narration speed to suit your preferences. With just a tap on your watch, you can explore popular genres like mysteries, thrillers, romance, and sci-fi & fantasy from best-selling authors such as Neil Gaiman and John Scalzi, said Google.

Audible brings audiobook library to your wrist

Google has also highlighted the convenience of having Audible on Wear OS devices, bringing your audiobook library right to your wrist for easy access anytime, anywhere. Whether you're out for a walk, running errands, or just enjoying some screen-free time, the app lets you listen to your favorite titles without needing your mobile phone. This addition to the Wear OS ecosystem expands the capabilities of smartwatches and enhances the overall user experience.

Downloading Audible app on Wear OS devices

You can now download the Audible app for Wear OS from the Google Play Store and start enjoying your favorite audiobooks on your compatible watch. As more apps are developed and optimized for wearable devices like smartwatches, users can look forward to an increasingly diverse range of functions and features that cater to various needs and preferences.