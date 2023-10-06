Samsung unveils Android 14-based One UI 6: Check what's new

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Samsung unveils Android 14-based One UI 6: Check what's new

By Akash Pandey 03:28 pm Oct 06, 202303:28 pm

The One UI 6 update will roll out in the coming weeks

Samsung has unveiled the much-awaited One UI 6 update at the Samsung Developer Conference 2023 (SDC23). With the tagline "Enabling your Galaxy, your way," the new OS update is set to launch by this year's end, following a beta testing phase. The Android 14-based firmware boasts a range of fresh features, such as a redesigned Quick Panel, an exclusive typeface called One UI Sans, and innovative AI photo editing tools.

2/4

Samsung Studio and other features introduced

Among the standout features of One UI 6 is Samsung Studio, a tool that enables users to craft multi-layered video edits by adding text, stickers, and music at specific points in a video's timeframe. The update also brings new emoji designs, picture and video previews in the Share panel, additional sharing options, and multitasking enhancements. A customizable lock screen clock, streamlined app icon labels for the home screen, and a revamped Weather widget are also included.

3/4

Camera enhancements and app improvements

Camera buffs will appreciate One UI 6 suite of camera improvements, including a new widget, expanded watermark alignment options, quick access to resolution settings, and user-friendly filters and effects. The update also enhances other apps like Calendar, Reminder, and Samsung Internet by adding quick actions for apps in Finder search results and recommendations in the My Files app to help users declutter their storage space.

4/4

Release timeline and device eligibility

Although Samsung has yet to announce an official release date for One UI 6, it's expected that the Galaxy S23 series will be the first to receive the update after the beta program wraps up. A wide range of Galaxy devices are eligible for the update, including foldable Galaxy phones, various Galaxy A, M, and F series devices, and the Galaxy Tab S8 and newer tablet lineups. The update will be rolled out incrementally over several weeks or months.