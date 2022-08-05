Technology

Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Everything Samsung will announce on August 10

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 05, 2022, 01:34 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will introduce Flip4 and Fold4 foldable smartphones

Samsung is all set to host its next 'Unpacked' event on Wednesday i.e. August 10. The brand will unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones, a new smartwatch series, a fresh pair of earbuds, and multiple accessories related to these products. Samsung's bi-annual product launch event will be followed by major events from rivals such as Apple and Google in September and October, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung fans can expect a gadget extravaganza at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022, especially if they're looking for gadgets other than the company's typical line-up.

There has been a lot of anticipation related to the new foldable devices, the Fold4 and Flip4. Alongside, we will also see new smartwatches as Samsung looks to take on the upcoming Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Series 8.

Smartphone #1 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will see several improvements, including reduced crease, better display, speedier performance, and enhanced multitasking. The device will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which may come paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. The device will boot Android 12-based One UI.

Other highlights The Fold4 may support 120Hz AMOLED displays

The Fold4 is expected to sport a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED foldable main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED secondary display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the rear, the handset could offer a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto snapper. It could sport a 10MP camera and a 4MP under-display snapper on the outer and inner displays, respectively.

Smartphone #2 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will also undergo some improvements over its predecessor, in the form of a slightly larger battery, faster charging, and Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC as in the Fold4. The device may house 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with a 3,700mAh battery having 25W fast-charging. It will be shipped with Android 12-based One UI.

More specifications The Flip4 may feature 12MP dual rear cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will sport a clamshell design. It may sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2.1-inch secondary cover display. The device is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup including 12MP main as well as ultra-wide sensors. It could offer a 10MP selfie camera on the foldable screen.

Smartwatches Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series will include Watch5 and Watch5 Pro models which may have 1.19-inch (396x396 pixels) and 1.36-inch (450x450 pixels) AMOLED displays, respectively, with a sapphire crystal on top. The vanilla model's 40mm and 44mm variants may house 284mAh and 410mAh batteries, respectively. The Pro model could be equipped with a 550mAh battery. The Exynos W920 chipset should fuel the Watch5 series.

TWS earbuds Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro will sport a compact and ergonomic design with an IPX7 rating like the previous generation Buds Pro. The earbuds will likely offer 10mm drivers, multiple microphones, 360-degree spatial audio, and eight hours of playback per charge. They may also support "Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation." The Buds2 Pro will rival the new Pixel Buds Pro and upcoming AirPods Pro 2.