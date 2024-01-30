Context

Why does this story matter?

According to reports, Alcock bagged the role of Supergirl after beating Meg Donnelly (Zombies) and CODA actor Emilia Jones. Interestingly, Donnelly had voiced Supergirl's character in DC animated films including Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One and Legion of Superheroes. Named as Casting Guild Australia's Rising Star in 2018, Alcock bagged a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination under the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for House of the Dragon.

Supergirl may arrive in 2025

Supergirl's possible debut in 'Superman Legacy'

Rumors are swirling that Alcock's Supergirl might make her first appearance in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy before taking center stage in her own film. This speculation comes as news of Alcock's casting broke months ahead of Gunn starting production on Superman: Legacy, hinting that Supergirl could join her Kryptonian cousin before embarking on her solo journey. However, no official statement has been made regarding this.

About character, its story

A different take on Supergirl's origin

In the 2022 version of the comic book series Woman of Tomorrow, Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, witnesses the destruction of Krypton until she is 14 years old and then arrives on Earth. Gunn described this version of the character as "much more hardcore," adding, "She's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." This fresh take on Supergirl's origin story will distinguish her from previous portrayals, such as Sasha Calle's in The Flash.

On the work front

A look at Alcock's career

Alcock began her acting career as a teenager on Australian television before securing her breakout role in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series. Her performance as the ambitious Targaryen princess in the initial five episodes earned widespread praise. She has also been a part of Australian shows such as Upright, The Gloaming, and Reckoning, among many others.