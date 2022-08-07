Entertainment

'Batgirl' got scrapped despite same screening scores as 'Black Adam'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 07, 2022, 07:50 pm 2 min read

DC's 'Batgirl' gets shelved: Here's everything to know.

DC fans were left shocked after news of Batgirl getting "shelved" surfaced online on Tuesday (August 2). A source reportedly told the New York Post the film would neither make it to theaters nor the streaming platform HBO Max. The decision was made because Batgirl apparently received "poor" test screening scores. Although other DC films received similar ratings, that didn't stop them from releasing.

Diversity DC's 'Batgirl' would have had Afro-Latina lead, diverse cast

DC's Batgirl would have marked many firsts and solidified a diverse roster for the studio until they decided to scrap Batgirl. "They think an unspeakable Batgirl is going to be irredeemable," the source quoted. The film would have starred Leslie Grace as the titular character alongside actors JK Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser. Ivory Aquino was cast as Alysia Yeoh, both are transgender.

Observation 'Black Adam', 'Shazam! 2' releasing despite scoring similar ratings

As mentioned above, Batgirl was scrapped over poor screening scores. Instead of taking a chance, DC decided to cut its losses and run to avoid any possible disasters. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson's upcoming film Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods reportedly received similar ratings, but they will get full-fledged theatrical releases. Batgirl wasn't even mentioned by DC at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

Budget 'Batgirl' reportedly had budget of $70M

As per reports, Batgirl was made on a budget of $70M. The source, however, claimed the film's budget was actually over $100M and will now be among the studio's most expensive cinematic castoffs. This move has also triggered concern among fans who are now worried about the future of other future releases that are expected from the DC universe.

Information DC to make 10-year plan similar to the MCU

Reports also suggested that the president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, will provide a 10-year plan that would be styled after the comparatively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Notably, Zaslav has a reputation for cutting down costs and has split WB into multiple segments that include a reorganized "DC-based film production" group. Shelving Batgirl seems to have been the "Step 1."

