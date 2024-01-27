Context

Why does this story matter?

Several DC Universe projects are eyeing a release in 2024 and upcoming years, including Superman: Legacy, which is expected to be out in 2025. Previously, rumors started doing rounds that Superman: Legacy would feature Batman, too, and none other than Ryan Gosling has been cast to play the Caped Crusader/Bruce Wayne. However, Gunn has now rejected all rumors about Gosling's casting as Batman.

When is it releasing

'Superman: Legacy' set to release on this date

Superman: Legacy is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. It will star David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The movie will also feature Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Supergirl is also expected to appear, with either Milly Alcock or Meg Donnelly rumored to play the role. The film serves as a reboot and marks the beginning of the new DC Universe (DCU) led by Gunn.

What's next for DCU movies?

Upcoming DCU projects and Batman's return

Following Superman: Legacy, the upcoming DCU will include films such as The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. Although Batman won't be in Superman: Legacy, he is anticipated to return in The Brave and the Bold, a film based on an eponymous comic series featuring the Bat-family. This project is separate from Matt Reeves's The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, which is slated for a sequel in 2025.

About 'Superman: Legacy'

Know about its plot and casting

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's struggle to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent from Smallville, Kansas. Producer Peter Safran clarified it is not an origin story but focuses on Superman reconciling his dual identity. Its cast also includes María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.