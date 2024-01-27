Tributes

'Very gifted actor': Co-stars mourned his loss

Christopher's representative confirmed his death on October 31, 2023, expressing shock and devastation at the loss. They described him as a "very gifted actor" and an "amazing friend." Maurice Benard, Christopher's General Hospital co-star and longtime friend, announced his passing on Instagram, praising his talent and ability to bring joy to fans through his acting. Christopher is survived by his two children, Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher, whom he shared with his ex-partner Brienne Pedigo.

Battle with addiction

His long-standing battle with substance abuse

Christopher previously discussed his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. In 2022, he admitted that alcohol abuse led to losing his job at General Hospital. On Benard's State of Mind mental health podcast, he said, "One: The thing that I love the most was taken away. Two: I threw it away. Nobody took it away from me. I dropped it. Before his death, he was arrested for allegedly napping on the ground at a South Carolina airport under the influence.

Early life

Christopher's early life: How it all started

Born in Joliet, Illinois, Christopher initially auditioned for the role of Stone Cates on General Hospital in 1993, a part that eventually went to actor Michael Sutton. Nevertheless, in 1996, he successfully landed the role of Nikolas Cassadine, which catapulted him to great heights. Christopher was formerly married to ex-ESPN reporter Pedigo. The couple separated in 2019. He was previously married to Desperate Housewives actor Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.

Insights

Career highlights and achievements

Commencing his soap opera journey in 1996, Christopher embarked on a notable run as Cassadine in General Hospital until 2016. He also graced Days of Our Lives as Stefan DiMera from 2017-19. The actor earned acclaim, clinching a Daytime Emmy Award in 2016 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (General Hospital). Christopher also showcased his talent in TV shows like The Twilight Zone and Charmed and films such as Shouting Secrets (2011) and Beyond the Lights (2014).