Christina Applegate's multiple sclerosis journey

Since announcing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2021, actor Christina Applegate (52) has maintained a low profile. However, she made a rare appearance at the recently held Emmys to present an award. The crowd honored her with a standing ovation that moved her to tears, prompting her to quip, "You're shaming me [and my] disability by standing up." Her appearance showcased her resilience in the face of her diagnosis. We take a closer look at her journey.

Why does this story matter?

Although nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a comedy series for Netflix's Dead to Me, Applegate lost to Quinta Brunson. In a 2023 interview, she hinted that her role in Dead To Me might be her last on-camera performance due to her MS diagnosis. MS aside, Applegate has faced other health issues, such as breast cancer in 2008 and the removal of her ovarian and fallopian tubes in 2017.

First, know what multiple sclerosis is

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), multiple sclerosis is characterized as a chronic disease of the central nervous system. The NIH explains that immune system cells, which typically safeguard against viruses, bacteria, and unhealthy cells, erroneously target myelin in the central nervous system (including the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord). This results in a condition that progressively leads to increased disability over time.

'With the disease of MS, it's never a good day'

In a candid interview with Vanity Fair in 2023, Applegate opened up about living with MS. She stated, "With the disease of MS, it's never a good day. There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted. Going down the stairs, carrying things—you can't do that anymore." She has found support in her friend and fellow actor Selma Blair, who also battles MS.

When she received her Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022

Applegate received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2022. This marked her first public appearance since sharing her MS diagnosis news. During the ceremony, she opted to go barefoot, explaining on X that the sensation of shoes may be uncomfortable for some with MS. In her acceptance speech, she candidly mentioned her condition, stating that she "can't stand for too long."

Meanwhile, here's a quick look at Applegate's career, personal life

Applegate is renowned for her iconic role in Married With Children (1987-1997). She started as a child actor in the early 1980s before transitioning to the silver screen and delivering notable performances in blockbusters like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) and The Sweetest Thing (2002). Applegate married Johnathon Schaech in 2001, but they divorced in 2007. She later married Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble in 2013. The couple shares a daughter, born in 2011.