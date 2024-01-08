'World of UI': Kichcha Sudeepa unveils the first glimpse

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'World of UI': Kichcha Sudeepa unveils the first glimpse

By Aikantik Bag 02:10 pm Jan 08, 202402:10 pm

'World of UI' first look teaser out now

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa recently took to social media to reveal the first look of the much-awaited film, World of UI. The makers also hosted a star-studded event attended by the esteemed producer Allu Aravind and Century Star Shiva Rajkumar, with the teaser launch being live-streamed on major platforms. Helmed by the visionary director Upendra, World of UI is a project boasting a whopping budget of Rs. 100 crore.

2/3

More about the ambitious project

The teaser offers a sneak peek into a fantastical world crafted by Upendra's direction, with the intriguing tagline "This is not AI, this is UI." The film promises to captivate audiences with its state-of-the-art special effects, vivid scenery, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. The cast includes Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah, Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila, and Cockroach Sudhi in crucial roles. The film's soundtrack and music are composed by the renowned B Ajaneesh Loknath.

3/3

Twitter Post