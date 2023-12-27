Lee Sun-kyun death: 'Marry My Husband,' 'Noryang' cancel press events

'Marry My Husband' will premiere on January 1, 2024

South Korea's entertainment world is reeling from the sudden passing of acclaimed actor Lee Sun-kyun on Wednesday, leading to a series of press event cancellations. The teams of the upcoming tvN drama, Marry My Husband, and the film Noryang: Deadly Sea called off their scheduled press meets as a mark of respect for the late actor. Lee was best recognized for his role in the Oscar-winning film, Parasite (2019).

'Marry My Husband' makers issue statement

The Marry My Husband press meet, initially set for Wednesday afternoon, has been postponed due to the tragic news. The production team stated, "Due to the sudden and somber news within the entertainment industry, the live broadcast of the Marry My Husband online press conference, which was scheduled for this afternoon, has been postponed." The event was to include host Park Kyung-lim, director Park Won-guk, and actors Park Min-young, Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyung, Song Ha-yoon, and Lee Ki-kwang.

'Noryang: Deadly Sea' interview with Kim Sung-kyu also canceled

In addition, an interview scheduled with actor Kim Sung-kyu for the movie Noryang: Deadly Sea on Wednesday afternoon was canceled. The makers expressed their regret and apologized to the reporters regarding the same. The entertainment industry is mourning and coming to terms with the unexpected loss of Lee. The actor was last seen in the 2023 Korean film Sleep.