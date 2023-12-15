'Marry My Husband' new glimpses out; release date revealed

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Marry My Husband' new glimpses out; release date revealed

By Aikantik Bag 12:23 pm Dec 15, 202312:23 pm

'Marry My Husband' premieres on January 1, 2024

The upcoming tvN drama Marry My Husband has unveiled new stills, highlighting the captivating chemistry between stars Park Min-young and Na In-woo. Set to premiere on January 1, 2024, the K-drama promises a gripping tale of revenge with a unique twist as the characters navigate evolving relationships and seek justice for past betrayals.

2/3

Plotline of the film

Based on a hit web novel, the drama follows the vengeful journey of terminally ill Kang Ji-won (Park) after discovering her best friend Jung Soo-min (Song Ha-yoon) and husband Park Min-hwan (Lee Yi-kyung) having an affair, which ultimately leads to her murder. Miraculously, Kang is sent back in time by a decade and teams up with her boss Yoo Ji-hyeok (Na) to seek revenge.

3/3

Twitter Post