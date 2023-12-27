Box office collection: 'Neru' maintains momentum despite slight dip

Malayalam cinema is known for its hard-hitting stories and out-of-the-box narratives. The industry's newest offering, Neru, starring superstar Mohanlal, has received mostly positive reviews. Released on Thursday, the courtroom drama is being hailed as a box office success and has maintained an impressive momentum despite a slight dip on Tuesday. The movie is inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Jeethu Joseph directorial earned Rs. 3.25 crore on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 18.6 crore in India. The film's portrayal of sensitive themes and Mohanlal's remarkable performance as a lawyer have been very well-received by viewers and critics. The film's cast also includes Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan, Aditi Ravi, Nandhu, Jagadish, and Siddique, among others.

