Box office collection: 'Fight Club' fizzles out amid negative buzz

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Fight Club' fizzles out amid negative buzz

By Aikantik Bag 10:46 am Dec 18, 202310:46 am

'Fight Club' box office collection

Fight Club is a cult film globally and ever since Tamil cinema announced a film of the same title, the buzz was quite high. With Lokesh Kanagaraj bankrolling it, fans expected another impressive project, but the film has disappointed the viewers. The recently released film opened to decent numbers but experienced a dip owing to negative word of mouth.

2/3

Aiming for stability on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Abbas A Rahmath directorial earned Rs. 1.73 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.81 crore in India. The film received a negative response from critics for its stereotypical portrayal of North Chennai. The cast includes Vijay Kumar, Monisha Mohan Menen, Kartheekeyan Santhanam, Avinash Raghudevan, Shankar Thas, and Saravana Vel, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post