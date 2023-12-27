Box office collection: 'Animal' calms down in fourth week

Animal is one of the most talked-about films of 2023. From polarizing reviews to mammoth box office success, the crime drama has seen it all. It marked Ranbir Kapoor's entry into mass cinema and saw him become a new-generation superstar. The movie has raked in over Rs. 850 crore globally but slowed down in its fourth week amid the release of Dunki and Salaar.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 1.07 crore on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 539.09 crore in India. The movie received some negative reviews over alleged misogyny, but Kapoor's performance was lauded by all. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. The project is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

