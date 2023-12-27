Patrick Schwarzenegger now engaged to longtime girlfriend Abby Champion!

Patrick Schwarzenegger now engaged to longtime girlfriend Abby Champion!

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:09 pm Dec 27, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger's actor-son Patrick has been dating model Abby Champion for eight years now (Photo credit: Patrick Schwarzenegger/Instagram)

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and his longtime girlfriend and model, Abby Champion, have joyously announced their engagement after an eight-year romance. The lovebirds shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday night (IST), sharing a collection of heartwarming beach proposal snaps. The photos featured Champion's stunning double-diamond ring, the couple sharing a kiss, and a festive cake adorned with their picture. Their post was sweetly captioned, "Forever and ever," along with heart and ring emojis.

Couple's relationship timeline

The duo reportedly started dating in September 2015 before going public with their relationship on Instagram in February 2016. Over the years, they have occasionally offered fans a peek into their love life on social media. Last year, Schwarzenegger, the son of actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, openly declared his love for Champion on her birthday, saying, "I love this girl so much." Likewise, Champion has shared heartfelt birthday messages for her now-fiancé in September this year.

Check out their pictures from the dreamy proposal

Looking at their careers

Both Champion and Schwarzenegger have carved out impressive careers for themselves. Champion is a much sought-after model who has collaborated with Vogue and appeared in ad campaigns for renowned brands like Chanel, Calvin Klein, and Miu Miu. Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, starred in The Staircase, HBO Max's critically acclaimed mini-series, last year. He was last seen in Gen V (2023). He has often spoken about his admiration for Champion, crediting her for bringing out the best in him.

Joint projects and supporting each other

While pursuing their individual careers, the couple has also teamed up on several projects. They were also featured in the Calvin Klein Jeans Fall 2019 campaign and graced a Vogue fashion event in November 2022. Schwarzenegger once lauded Champion's unwavering support in an E! News interview, saying, "I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me!"

Balancing work commitments and relationship

Despite long periods of separation due to work obligations, the couple has managed to maintain a strong bond. Schwarzenegger told E! News in November 2022 that they cherish their love and are comfortable with being apart for work. He also praised Champion's commitment, drive, and hard work, noting, "She moved here from Alabama to pursue her dreams to become a supermodel."