Filmmaker Stanley Kramer's actor-daughter Casey (67) dies of natural causes

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Filmmaker Stanley Kramer's actor-daughter Casey (67) dies of natural causes

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:33 pm Dec 27, 202312:33 pm

Casey Kramer was last seen in 'Darkness in Tenement 45,' a film released in 2020

Actor Casey Kramer, daughter of renowned Hollywood director Stanley Kramer, passed away aged 67, reports said on Wednesday. Her sister, Kat Kramer, confirmed her death on December 24, days before her 68th birthday. Born on December 28, 1955, in Los Angeles, she was the eldest daughter of the critically acclaimed filmmaker and his second wife, Anne Pearce. She began her acting career in 1979.

2/5

She died of natural causes

According to reports, the late actor was at her Chicago home in Illinois at the time of her death, in the presence of her close ones. The family said that Kramer died of natural causes. Kramer was also an active member of The Actors Studio and was involved in Los Angeles theater as an actor and director.

3/5

Kramer debuted with her father's last film

Kramer was 24 years old when she made her way into the film industry. She started her acting career with her father's last film, The Runner Stumbles, featuring Dick Van Dyke and Kathleen Quinlan. The film was released in 1979. From there on, Kramer went on to act in many films and television projects, carving a niche of her own.

4/5

A four-decade career in film and television

With a career spanning four decades, Kramer mostly had small roles in several popular shows and movies. Her TV credits include Falcon Crest, McBride, Criminal Minds, Dexter, Southland, Transparent, and The Young and the Restless, among others. She was also seen in films like Mississippi Requiem and Darkness in Tenement 45, which were her last of the works, released in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

5/5

Kramer family's legacy in Hollywood

Kramer's parents were married from 1950 to 1963 until their divorce. Her nine-time Oscar nominee father directed titles like On the Beach, The Defiant Ones, Judgment at Nuremberg, Inherit the Wind, and It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. She is survived by her sisters, Kat and Jennifer, and her stepmother, Karen Sharpe-Kramer. Her brother, Lawrence, the oldest of Stanley's children, died in 2010.