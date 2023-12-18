'The World Will Tremble': Oliver Jackson-Cohen to headline WWII film



By Aikantik Bag 07:50 pm Dec 18, 202307:50 pm

'The World Will Tremble' is directed by Lior Geller

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jeremy Neumark Jones are set to star in the upcoming World War II film The World Will Tremble. As per Variety, the project is being directed by Lior Geller. The movie is based on the true story of prisoners who escaped from Chelmno, the Third Reich's first Nazi death camp. The ensemble cast also features Anton Lesser, David Kross, Michael Fox, Charlie MacGechan, Michael Epp, Danny Scheinmann, Tim Bergmann, and George Lenz.

Plotline of the film

In this gripping tale, Jackson-Cohen plays Solomon Wiener while Jones portrays Michael Podchlebnik. These characters are inspired by real-life individuals who were among the mere four survivors out of over 3,20,000 Jews sent to Chelmno. Wiener and Podchlebnik risked their lives to escape and reveal the horrifying truth about the atrocities they experienced. Geller dedicated a decade to researching and writing the film, collaborating with esteemed historian Dr. Na'ama Shik and Podchlebnik's eldest son, Yakov Peled.

Crew of the film

The World Will Tremble is being produced by Lorton Entertainment, UFO Films, Black Sheep Films, and Radiancy Pictures, with Propagate International managing global sales. The film's producers include Ben Silverman of Propagate Content, Arthur Landon and Ed Barratt of Lorton Entertainment, Phillip J Roth of UFO, Yair Ilan of Radiancy Pictures, Erez Koskas of Cedar House Studio, and Saar Yogev and Naomi Levari of Black Sheep Films.