James McCaffrey, voice of Max Payne, dead—revisiting his best roles

By Tanvi Gupta 04:46 pm Dec 19, 202304:46 pm

Remembering James McCaffrey by revisiting his best roles

James McCaffrey, the Hollywood actor who lent his voice to the Max Payne and Alan Wake video game series and starred in the TV show Rescue Me, has died at 65. Kevin Dillon—a fellow actor—confirmed the sad news on Instagram with a heartfelt post. Actor Rochelle Bostrom, McCaffrey's wife, shared that he died peacefully at home after a battle with myeloma—a cancer that affects white blood cells. We take a moment to reflect on his body of work.

'Alan Wake 2' official account honored the legacy of McCaffrey

The official Alan Wake 2 (survival game) X/Twitter account paid tribute to McCaffrey, saying, "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and collaborator McCaffrey...the iconic voice of Max Payne and Alex Casey. His remarkable talent not only gave life to our characters but also left an enduring impact on our community." McCaffrey is survived by his wife Bostrom and daughter Tiernan.

'Rescue Me' to 'Suits': McCaffrey's successful TV career

Before making a name for himself as a voice actor, McCaffrey enjoyed a successful acting career that spanned over 30 years. He first gained recognition in Fox's New York Undercover—a police drama that ran from 1994 to 1997. McCaffrey played James Xavier "Jimmy" Keefe on FX's Rescue Me from 2004 to 2011 and appeared in popular shows like Sex and the City, Suits, Blue Bloods, As the World Turns, Beautiful People, She's Gotta Have It, and Jessica Jones.

McCaffrey's diverse movie portfolio

In his first TV movie role, McCaffrey portrayed a mentally challenged teenager in Bill: On His Own (1983). His diverse film career includes notable performances in The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996), American Splendor (2003), She Hate Me (2004), as well as appearances in The Orphan Killer, Camp Hope, and Excuse Me for Living. Additionally, he made a cameo in the 2008 film adaptation of Max Payne, featuring Mark Wahlberg.

Actor's unique voice brought these characters to life

McCaffrey's distinct voice brought the character of Max Payne to life in the video game series, starting with Max Payne (2001), followed by Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne (2003), and Max Payne 3 (2012). He also voiced FBI agent Alex Casey in the original Alan Wake game (2010) and the award-winning Alan Wake 2 (2023). McCaffrey's other video game credits include Area 51 (2005) and Alone in the Dark (2008).