Entertainment 2 min read

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:15 am Dec 10, 2023

Jayaram was last seen in Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Hi Nanna'

Though he is predominantly a Malayalam film star, Jayaram has wowed audiences with his impressive acting skills in languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada over the past four decades. Moreover, the actor was honored with the Indian government's Padma Shri in 2011. As he turns 58 years old on Sunday, we look at some of the most popular non-Malayalam films in recent years.

'Ponniyin Selvan'series (2022-23)

In Mani Ratnam's periodical drama film series Ponniyin Selvan I and Ponniyin Selvan II, Jayaram was seen in a crucial role as Azhwarkadiyan Nambi. The first and the second installments, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and others, were released in September 2022 and April 2023, respectively. Both films went on to become commercial successes at the box office.

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' (2020)

Starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a hit 2020 Telugu action drama. While Arjun was seen in the role of Bantu in the film, Jayaram played his biological father and Raj's (Sushant) foster father, with Tabu portraying his wife. The film was remade in Hindi as Shehzada (2023), starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

'Hi Nanna' (2023)

Jayaram's latest release on this list is the Telugu romantic drama Hi Nanna, featuring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The film, in which Jayaram essays Mahi's (Nani's daughter) grandfather, was released in the theaters on Thursday. It was dubbed into and released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Hi Nanna, which translates to "Hi Dad," showcases a father-daughter duo's heartwarming story.

'Kushi' (2023)

Before the release of Hi Nanna, Jayaram was seen in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi. A romantic drama, it is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and was released in September. South Indian actor Rohini was seen in a supporting role as Zoya, Viplav's (Deverakonda) manager, while Jayaram played Zoya's husband, Thomas. Kushi received mixed reviews and turned out to be a box-office failure.