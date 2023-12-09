Exclusive: When 'MasterChef' winner Mohammed Ashiq decided not to audition

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:23 pm Dec 09, 202309:23 pm

Mangaluru's Mohammed Ashiq beat Nambi Jessica Marak and Rukhsaar Sayeed to become the winner

The eighth season of MasterChef India concluded on Friday, with Mohammed Ashiq emerging as the winner. His grand finale dish, Ocean Paradise, is what helped him win the golden chef coat. But did you know that Ashiq had earlier decided not to audition again after he didn't clear the previous season's audition round? Ashiq, in an exclusive chat with NewsBytes, reveals the story.

On deciding not to audition for 'MasterChef India S08'

Calling his MasterChef India journey a roller coaster ride, Ashiq recalled how he once decided not to participate in the culinary show. "Last season, when I couldn't make it to the auditions, I decided that I would not go to MasterChef again," he said, adding he thought it was not in him to be able to qualify for the show.

'I'm on the top of the world'

Soon, Ashiq realized he couldn't give up on his aspirations so quickly. "I realized I wanted to make an identity for myself and share my knowledge of food with everyone. I tried for this year's season, and here I am today," he quipped. Ask him how he feels about his win, and he says, "I'm feeling like I'm on the top of the world."

Ashiq's plans to expand his juice kiosk

For the unversed, the 24-year-old Mangalorean man runs a small juice kiosk in his hometown called Kulukki Hub. So, we asked Ashiq what was next for him in the store after winning the show. In response, he told us, "Kulukki Hub is my identity; I want to expand it. But at the same time, it's my dream to start a fine-dine restaurant in Mangaluru."

More on his 'MasterChef India' journey

Ashiq's best recipe, according to him, is the Crispy Paradise he created for the ASMR challenge. "It's the recipe that made me win Chef Ranveer Brar's signature knife," he said. Ashiq also spoke about an important lesson that MasterChef taught him. "My biggest learning has been of innovation. There were many local cuisines that I innovated, giving them an international look, " he concluded.