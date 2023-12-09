'Panchayat 3' first-look posters out: Cast to release—everything to know

'Panchayat 3' first-look posters out: Cast to release—everything to know

Makers teased 'Panchayat 3' fans with stills from the upcoming show

Amazon Prime Video has teased fans of the Panchayat web series by releasing first-look stills from its upcoming third season. While the first image shows Jitendra Kumar's Abhishek Tripathi on a bike, the second features the characters of Banrakas, Vinod, and Madhav. From the cast to what new turn Tripathi's life might take, here is everything you should know before Panchayat 3 is out.

These actors will be seen in 'Panchayat S03'

Kumar, who plays the lead character of Tripathi, will reprise his role in season three. Neena Gupta as Pradhan Manju Devi, Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Biswapati Sarkar as Prateek, Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey, Chandan Roy as Vikas, Pooja Singh as Rinky, and Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan/Banrakas, Ashok Pathak as Vinod, and Bulloo Kumar as Madhav are also expected to be seen.

Check out the first-look stills from the show

What to expect from Tripathi's journey

The makers have maintained secrecy over what the third part of the successful franchise has in store. Reportedly, however, the show could focus on Tripathi and Rinky and might involve his possible transfer to another village too, Set in the fictional Phulera village in Uttar Pradesh, Panchayat revolves around Tripathi, an engineering graduate who becomes a Panchayat secretary, navigating through the challenges of governance.

When and where to watch it

Similar to its previous seasons, the third season of Panchayat will also be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It has turned out to be a gem in the streaming space since its first season premiered amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Filming for season three is done, and it is expected to be dropped on the streamer in the first quarter of 2024.

Everything to know about franchise

Created by TVF, Panchayat is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The first season premiered in April 2020 and had eight episodes. After two years, it returned with an eight-episode second season in May 2022. Notably, season two won the Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Panchayat has an 8.9/10 IMDb rating.