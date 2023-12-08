Mohammed Aashiq becomes the winner of 'MasterChef India 8'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Mohammed Aashiq runs a juice stall in Mangaluru by the name of 'Kulukki Hub'

India's top culinary reality show MasterChef India Season 8 has found its winner. Premiered exclusively on SonyLIV, Mohammed Aashiq has been adjudged as the champion. The other contestants who were in the race to win the coveted MasterChef golden coat included Suraj Thapa, Rukhsaar Sayeed, and Nambie Jessica Marak. Here's everything you need to know about Aashiq.

Aashiq's culinary journey started by opening a juice bar

A food enthusiast, Aashiq hails from the coastal city of Mangaluru in Karnataka. With dreams of becoming a chef, Aashiq opened a small juice shop in his hometown called Kulukki Hub. The sole breadwinner for his family, Aashiq auditioned in the previous season of MasterChef India but got through the show only this season with his audition recipe, Fish Fry Mangalorean style.

This was Aashiq's toughest challenge on the show

In an interview with NewsBytes in November, Aashiq recalled one of the toughest challenges he faced in the MasterChef kitchen. A savory chef, Aashiq had trouble replicating Chef Pooja Dhingra's macaroons for an immunity pin challenge. "It might appear to be simple, but it was very tricky. There were so many technical challenges that I had to cope with during the baking process."

How his audition round helped him in the kitchen

The decision over his audition dish was kept on hold by Chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar over its portion size. The pending decision was the biggest learning for Aashiq in the kitchen. "It was that very day when they taught me what the exact portion and proportion of a dish should be while serving on the plate," he told us.

Aashiq's recipes always display his Mangalorean roots

Whether it was the Fish Fry Magalorean Style or the Crispy Paradise, Aashiq's food inspiration has mostly been a reflection of his Mangalorean upbringing. "Presenting Manglorean dishes in a global way is what I aim to do. My attempt is to give the local food an international face since it is often underestimated," he had told us in the aforementioned interview. Congratulations!