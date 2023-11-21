International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das praises Shefali Shah-Jim Sarbh

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das praises Shefali Shah-Jim Sarbh

By Aikantik Bag 05:32 pm Nov 21, 202305:32 pm

Vir Das wins an International Emmy Award for Best Comedy

Indian actor Jim Sarbh, who received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor at the 2023 International Emmy Awards for his work in the web series Rocket Boys, was defeated by British actor Martin Freeman. After the results were revealed, Sarbh posted on Instagram Stories and penned, "No luck folks." Meanwhile, fellow nominee-comedian Vir Das lauded Sarbh and Shefali Shah for their brilliant performances.

2/3

Das hailed Shah as a 'once-in-a-generation talent'

Das secured the Emmy Award for Comedy with his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. He expressed his admiration for fellow nominees Shah and Sarbh and penned, "Shefali Shah is a once-in-a-generation talent. Jim Sarbh is well on the same path. I could not have more respect for them, and it's been a privilege to witness their craft and artistry these last few days." Shah was nominated for Delhi Crime Season 2 but lost to Karla Souza.

3/3

Celebrities congratulated Das on his Emmy win

Numerous celebrities congratulated Das on his historic Emmy victory through comments on his Instagram post. Hrithik Roshan said, "Congrats! Well deserved," while Taapsee Pannu wrote, "So heartening Mr. Das! Take a bow!" Richa Chadha remarked, "Amazing proud moment congratulations Vir," and Ayushmann Khurrana chimed in with, "Well deserved." Other Bollywood celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika Apte, Malaika Arora, and Bhumi Pednekar also extended their congratulations.