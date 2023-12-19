'Crakk' teaser: Vidyut Jammwal cracks the gold standard of machismo

'Crakk' teaser: Vidyut Jammwal cracks the gold standard of machismo

By Aikantik Bag

'Crakk' is slated to release on February 23, 2024

The highly anticipated teaser for Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming action-packed film, Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, was dropped on Tuesday. Set to premiere on February 23, 2024, the movie also features Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson, and Nora Fatehi in key roles. The teaser is filled with heart-stopping stunts. Social media is abuzz with fans expressing their enthusiasm, eagerly awaiting the film's release.



Crakk's teaser showcases Jammwal performing breathtaking stunts that push the limits of action and adventure. Filmed against the stunning backdrop of Poland, the movie takes cinema production to new heights. Helmed by Aditya Datt and penned by Datt, Sarim Momin, and Rehan Khan, with additional screenplay dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh, Crakk follows the journey of Jammwal's character from Mumbai's slums to the world of extreme underground sports.

