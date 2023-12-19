Who is Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg—royal figure expecting first child

Everything you need to know about Princess Alexandra

Exciting news graced the Luxembourg royal family as Princess Alexandra is expecting the arrival of her first child with her husband Nicolas Bagory. The Luxembourg Court shared the joyful announcement, expressing, "The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess as well as the members of the two families are united in great happiness." The baby will be the eighth grandchild of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. Here's everything to know about Princess Alexandra.

Alexandra announced her engagement in 2022

In November 2022, the 32-year-old princess announced her engagement to Bagory, a Sorbonne University graduate from Brittany, France. The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony earlier on April 22, at Luxembourg City's Town Hall. A religious ceremony followed on April 29 at Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France. At this ceremony, Alexandra famously wore the Chaumet Choker Tiara—a distinctive piece that holds significance as a family heirloom.

Exploring princess's royal family ties

Princess Alexandra is the fourth child and the only daughter of the Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg. Through her father, she shares direct ties with various European royal families. For instance, King Leopold III of Belgium was her great-grandfather. Among her siblings are Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, Prince Félix, Prince Louis, and Prince Sébastien. She currently is sixth in the line of succession, after her brothers and their children. Louis had previously renounced succession.

Insights into Alexandra's education

Per reports, she studied at Lycée Vauban in Luxembourg and later pursued psychology and social sciences at the Franciscan University of Steubenville in the United States. Alexandra further holds a bachelor's degree in philosophy and a master's degree in inter-religious studies from the Irish School of Ecumenics at Trinity College, Dublin.

Multilingual charms of Princess Alexandra

According to reports, Princess Alexandra is multilingual, speaking Luxembourgish, French, English, and Spanish, with a hold over German and Italian. While attending Franciscan University, she played on the university tennis team. Alexandra enjoys various sports like tennis, water skiing, dancing, and gymnastics. She has also worked as a journalist in the Middle East and interned at the United Nations Security Council in New York.

Deeper dive into the royal family's growing generations

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Teresa are already proud grandparents to several children. Princes Charles (3) and Francois (eight months old)—sons of Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie—are second and third in line for succession. Prince Gabriel (17) and Prince Noah (16) are sons of Prince Louis and his ex-wife Tessy Antony. Princess Amalia (9) and Prince Liam (7) are children of Prince Felix and Princess Claire, who are also expecting their third child soon.