'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa': Former archrivals Sanam Johar-Vivek Dahiya to reunite
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, the hit dance reality show, is taking the competition to new heights with an innovative twist for the upcoming week. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the show will showcase trio performances, adding a Teen Ka Tadka element. Esteemed choreographers Sanam Johar and Paul Marshal are set to join the contestants for these electrifying acts.
Marshal to join Sreeram-Sonali
Johar, a veteran choreographer of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will team up with actor Vivek Dahiya and his choreographer partner Lipsa Acharya for a thrilling performance. Meanwhile, Paul Marshal, another prominent figure in the choreographer world and a participant in reality shows like Super Dancer and Nach Baliye, will collaborate with singer Sreeram Chandra and choreographer Sonali Kar.
Dahiya and Johar's past connection in 'Nach Baliye'
Interestingly, Dahiya and Johar have a past rivalry in the dance arena. In the Season 8 finale of Nach Baliye, actors Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi fiercely competed against Johar and Abigail Pande. In the end, Dahiya-Tripathi claimed victory, while Johar-Pande secured the first runner-up position. As they reunite on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, fans can eagerly anticipate some captivating performances.