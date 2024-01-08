OTT: Netflix announces 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

OTT: Netflix announces 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2

By Aikantik Bag 02:02 pm Jan 08, 202402:02 pm

'Gyeongseong Creature' S02 is set for 2024 release

The recently released K-drama Gyeongseong Creature received rave reviews and responses from viewers. Now, the OTT giant Netflix has given the green light for a second season of the show featuring Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee. The visually stunning and captivating 10-episode first season, which debuted on January 5, transported viewers to 1945. Now, fans can eagerly anticipate a thrilling time jump to the lively streets of 2024 Seoul in the upcoming season.

2/3

Tentative storyline of Season 2

The dramatic shift in time was teased in the intriguing post-credit scene of Season 1, where a character named Ho-jae, bearing a striking resemblance to Jang Tae-sang, is introduced against the backdrop of 2024's Seoul. Director Chung Dong-yoon expressed his excitement for the new season and said, "Season 2 presents a story with a completely different charm. The change in space and time period will provide a clear distinction, offering an expanded universe feel."

3/3

Instagram Post