Ira-Nupur wedding video: Groom reveals reason for jogging to venue

By Tanvi Gupta 01:36 pm Jan 08, 202401:36 pm

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's wedding video is out now! Have you checked yet?

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare last Wednesday (January 3) at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. On Monday, the lovebirds shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their marriage registration ceremony. The clip highlights a series of sweet moments, including Shikhare jogging 8km to the wedding venue, leaving fans swooning over their special day.

Why does this story matter?

The internet was abuzz with visuals from Ira-Nupur's wedding that became the talk of the town. What stole the spotlight was the groom's unconventional attire—a vest and shorts, while the bride opted for traditional attire. Netizens flooded social media with opinions on the groom's unique choice. An X/Twitter user even referenced Aamir's 3 Idiots, playfully mentioning, "Aamir, curious about the cost of his son-in-law's sherwani, playfully used green chutney on it and ironed it with a steam iron."

Shikhare had an 'emotional reason' for jogging to the venue!

In the video, Shikhare reveals why he opted to jog to the venue instead of using traditional transportation. He shared, "From my house to [Ira's] house, I used to run. I have a very special connection to this route. Emotional reason." Khan also mentioned placing adorable placards along the way as a surprise for her husband. The video perfectly captures a perfect love-filled atmosphere.

You cannot miss this adorable video!

Meanwhile, Ira-Nupur's Udaipur festivities have commenced with a bang!

After registering their marriage, Mr. and Mrs., along with their families, headed to Udaipur for a grand wedding celebration. Khan revealed a sneak peek of her wedding invitation on Sunday. The schedule revealed a hi-tea on Sunday evening, followed by a welcome dinner. On Monday, the couple is set to celebrate their mehendi ceremony, with a pyjama party scheduled for the night. The sangeet ceremony is slated for Tuesday, leading up to the grand traditional wedding on Wednesday.

250 attendees, 176 hotel rooms: Details about this royal wedding

If reports have to be believed, 176 hotel rooms have been reserved in Udaipur for the couple's families and guests. Around 250 people are anticipated to attend the lavish wedding. Khan, the daughter of Aamir and Reena Dutta, initially crossed paths with Shikhare—a recognized fitness coach, consultant, and athlete—in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. In September 2022, Shikhare proposed to Khan during a triathlon event. Their engagement was celebrated with a simple ceremony in November of that year.