Madhu Mantena gushes about wife Ira Trivedi after dreamy wedding

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 12, 2023 | 11:42 am 3 min read

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are married now! (Photo credit: Instagram/@iratrivedi)

Producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi—an author and yoga teacher—exchanged vows in a private ceremony Sunday. Expressing his happiness during the wedding reception in the evening, the groom reportedly stated, "She is all good things in my life. I feel I am living in a dream." The reception took place at the couple's residence in Pali Hill, Bandra, and was graced by numerous celebrities.

'I'm complete now…' wrote Trivedi online

Trivedi shared several pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony that quickly went viral on the internet. The couple opted for traditional attires for their big day. Mantena looked elegant in an off-white kurta dhoti paired with a matching pagg, while Trivedi looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous pink kanjivaram saree adorned with a statement gold belt. "I'm now complete," Trivedi captioned the awe-inspiring pictures.

Madhu-Ira's wedding reception was a star-studded affair

The couple hosted a grand reception on Sunday night, which was attended by several celebrities. Aamir Khan, whose association with Mantena dates back to their film Ghajini, was among the esteemed guests. Other notable attendees included Hrithik Roshan along with his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad, Allu Arjun, Rajkummar Rao accompanied by his wife-actor Patralekhaa, as well as producer Nikhil Dwivedi and his wife-actor Gaurie Pandit.

Aamir-Allu-Hrithik in one frame sparked excitement among fans

In a rare moment, Khan, Roshan, and Arjun unexpectedly crossed paths at the reception and were captured engaging in a brief conversation. The two photos—now going viral on social media—show Arjun and Roshan warmly greeting each other with a hug. Fans flooded the comment section with reactions as soon as the pictures surfaced. One user wrote, "Want this trio to share screen someday."

Take a look at the viral picture

Mantena's cousin Ram Gopal Varma didn't show up at wedding

Mantena's cousin, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had reportedly promised to attend the reception, failed to show up. "How can you expect Ramu to turn up for your marriage when he barely made it to his own?" asked a senior ETimes reporter, attending the reception. Getting over his momentary "disappointment," the awe-struck groom reportedly said, "Isn't (Trivedi) the most beautiful woman in the world?"

A look at Madhu-Ira's relationship timeline

Despite a significant nine-year age difference, Mantena and Trivedi found love in each other. The exact details and timeline of when they met are unknown, but according to reports, they have known each other for a long time. Mantena was previously married to designer Masaba Gupta, and they parted ways in 2019. Gupta herself tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra earlier in January.

