By Aikantik Bag 09:32 pm Dec 25, 202309:32 pm

Ricky Gervais, the mastermind behind the original British version of The Office and Extras, is back with his latest stand-up comedy special, Armageddon, and it is now streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. Known for his provocative and polarizing humor, Gervais has previously released two stand-up specials on the streaming platform: 2018's Humanity and 2022's SuperNature. The forthcoming special captures his sold-out performance at London's Palladium and is anticipated to create quite a stir online.

More about the comedy special

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon contains Gervais's trademark controversial takes on political correctness. It also focuses on oversensitivity, taboo-busting, family weddings, funerals, and artificial intelligence while "riffing on the end of humanity," says the official synopsis. The special is set to raise many brows and serve as a perfect Christmas dose of laughter!

