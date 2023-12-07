'The Archies': Amitabh Bachchan wishes Agastya Nanda, the Gen-Z way

'The Archies': Amitabh Bachchan wishes Agastya Nanda, the Gen-Z way

By Aikantik Bag 12:41 pm Dec 07, 202312:41 pm

'The Archies' will stream on Netflix

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, recently took to Instagram to express his heartfelt support for his grandson, Agastya Nanda, who is making his acting debut in The Archies. The film is slated to start streaming on Netflix on Thursday. Bachchan shared a black-and-white photo of his son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Nanda, both dressed in black tuxedos.

Positive buzz surrounding the film

Bachchan who is known for being tech-savvy added a Gen-Z twist to the post. He captioned it, "Agastya with love and more .. shine sway you are RIZZ !!!" Recently, the family attended the grand premiere of the upcoming Indian adaptation. The film also marks Zoya Akhtar's return to directing feature films after four long years. The music and promo materials have received positive responses from viewers and fans are quite excited about the film.

