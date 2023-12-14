Grammy Awards 2024: Trevor Noah returns as host

Get ready for a night of music and excitement, as Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammy Awards 2024 for the fourth year in a row! The Recording Academy made the announcement and Noah confirmed the news on his podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah. He shared his enthusiasm and said, "I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening."

While revealing the host, the Recording Academy wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Guess who's back as #GRAMMYs host? @TrevorNoah is back for his 4th year! Get ready for a night of music magic!" The 2024 Grammy nominations are led by SZA, who scored nine nods for her album SOS. Additionally, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift each received six nominations. Noah is nominated for I Wish You Would in the Best Comedy Album category.

