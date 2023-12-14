NewJeans to headline prestigious 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

NewJeans to headline prestigious 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

By Aikantik Bag 11:53 am Dec 14, 202311:53 am

NewJeans to perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

History is in the making as the K-pop group NewJeans is set to perform at this year's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. This marks the first time a K-pop girl group will grace the stage of this prestigious annual year-end show. The event, airing on December 31, features popular artists counting down to the new year and the iconic ball drop at New York City's Times Square.

2/3

Broadcasting details of the iconic event

The group expressed their excitement on X (formerly Twitter) and penned, "We're so excited to join the global New Year's @RockinEve celebration to perform Super Shy and ETA from South Korea!" The show will premiere on December 31 at 8:00pm EST (January 1, 6:30am IST) on ABC Network. Other K-pop acts like BTS, J-Hope, and TXT have previously performed at this annual year-end program.

3/3

Twitter Post