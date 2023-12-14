NewJeans to headline prestigious 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
History is in the making as the K-pop group NewJeans is set to perform at this year's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. This marks the first time a K-pop girl group will grace the stage of this prestigious annual year-end show. The event, airing on December 31, features popular artists counting down to the new year and the iconic ball drop at New York City's Times Square.
Broadcasting details of the iconic event
The group expressed their excitement on X (formerly Twitter) and penned, "We're so excited to join the global New Year's @RockinEve celebration to perform Super Shy and ETA from South Korea!" The show will premiere on December 31 at 8:00pm EST (January 1, 6:30am IST) on ABC Network. Other K-pop acts like BTS, J-Hope, and TXT have previously performed at this annual year-end program.