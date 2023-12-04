Deepika Padukone stuns in velvet gown at Academy Museum Gala

Deepika Padukone stuns in velvet gown at Academy Museum Gala

By Isha Sharma 01:07 pm Dec 04, 202301:07 pm

Deepika Padukone attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

Deepika Padukone and international acclaim go hand-in-glove. The Om Shanti Om actor has made Bollywood and India proud by becoming the first Indian actor to be invited to the Academy Museum Gala, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Earlier this year, she was also one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards and introduced the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu from RRR.

DP looked breathtaking in her bodycon dress

Padukone looked stunning in a bodycon velvet purple gown with minimal sparkly jewelry that comprised long earrings, bracelets, and rings. Her black-brown hair was brushed back. Padukone also shared photos from the event on her Instagram Stories, though she hasn't yet made a post about it. This was the third edition of the high-profile gala and was attended by leading Hollywood celebrities.

Learn more about the glamorous event

The Academy Museum Gala is billed as the entertainment world's second biggest stage post the Oscars and is organized by the same board. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is located in Los Angeles, California﻿, and opened to the general public in September 2021. The event was attended by Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Meryl Streep, and Dua Lipa, among other Hollywood celebrities.

She made a similar splash at the Oscars, too

Let's rewind a few months. For the biggest award ceremony in the world (the Oscars), Padukone made several heads turn as she wore a gorgeous off-shoulder, customized mermaid silhouette dress by Louis Vuitton paired with a statement Cartier necklace. For the after-party, she channeled her Hollywood glam and changed into a wine-colored fringe dress from designer Naeem Khan's collection.

A quick look at DP's 2023

This year, DP was seen in a pivotal role in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, where she acted alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The project was a monumental success despite several controversies that threatened to bog it down pre-release. Then, in September, she reunited with Khan for Jawan﻿ for an extended special appearance. She'll next be seen in Anand's Fighter in January.