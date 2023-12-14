Hulu drops Diddy's reality show after multiple sexual assault allegations

Hulu won't go ahead with a reality show about Sean 'Diddy' Combs's family

American streaming service Hulu has decided to not proceed with a reality show that would have featured the family of disgraced rap artist Sean "Diddy" Combs, reported Deadline. The decision comes on the heels of the multiple lawsuits that accused Combs of sexual assault. The show was in the "early stages of production" and was bankrolled by James Corden's production company, Fulwell 73. Meanwhile, Combs has vehemently defended himself.

Renowned throughout his career as "Puff Daddy" and "Diddy," Combs is one of the most famous rappers and record executives in Hollywood. However, his career has been marred by numerous controversies, and on different occasions, he has been accused of battery, sexual harassment, rape, and physical abuse, among other crimes. The recent lawsuits also led to him stepping down from Revolt, a television network and news website he co-founded.

The most recent allegations emerged on December 6 when Deadline reported that Combs was allegedly involved in sex trafficking and gang rape of a then-11th grader (called Jane Doe), in 2003. The complaint filed by Wignor firm in NY courts stated, "Ms. Doe has lived with her memories of this fateful night for 20 years, during which time she has suffered extreme emotional distress that has impacted nearly every aspect of her life and personal relationships."

Notably, this case came to light days after Combs's ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura settled her lawsuit against him in November. She alleged that Combs subjected her to a harrowing ordeal of rape and physical abuse, starting when she was 19 and he was 37. Ventura's case reportedly prompted Doe to file her claim. Doe was assisted by attorney Doug Wignor and his firm who earlier represented many plaintiffs of high-profile sexual assault cases, including Ventura.

Earlier this month, Combs posted a statement on his social media account defending himself. Part of it read, "Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation, and my legacy. I didn't do any of the awful things being alleged. I'll fight for my name, my family, and for the truth."

