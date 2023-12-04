'The Big Lebowski' to 'Still Alice': Julianne Moore's best performances

'The Big Lebowski' to 'Still Alice': Julianne Moore's best performances

Hollywood actor Julianne Moore's best movies

In a career spanning nearly four decades, the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Julianne Moore has crafted a brilliant filmography as she served muse for filmmakers like Paul Thomas Anderson and the Coen brothers. From blockbuster film series by major studios to critically acclaimed indie hits, she has always chosen some of the most interesting and varied roles. Check out some of Moore's best movies below.

'Still Alice' (2014)

An adaptation of Lisa Genova's novel, Still Alice stars Moore as Dr. Alice Howland, a linguistics professor grappling with early-onset Alzheimer's disease soon after her 50th birthday. She navigates the devastating journey with incredible authenticity, capturing the unraveling of memory and identity. Her nuanced portrayal creates a poignant exploration of love, loss, and resilience. It earned her an Oscar.

'Children of Men' (2006)

Moore delivers a gripping performance as Julian Taylor, a leader in a dystopian world plagued by infertility, in Alfonso Cuarón's dystopian action thriller film Children of Men. Moore's portrayal is both poignant and fierce, embodying a mother's desperation and determination. Her chemistry with Clive Owen adds emotional depth to the narrative and the film's exploration of hope amidst societal collapse.

'Magnolia' (1999)

Anderson's epic psychological drama film Magnolia talks about the pursuit of happiness, forgiveness, and life's meaning. Moore delivers a powerhouse performance as Linda Partridge, a woman facing the complex intersections of regret and redemption. Her portrayal is haunting and emotionally charged, capturing the fragility and resilience of her character. With nuanced expressions and a raw intensity, she delivered a compelling and empathetic depiction.

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Directed by the Coen brothers, the crime comedy film The Big Lebowski stars Moore, Jeff Bridges, and John Goodman. Moore shines as Maude Lebowski, a quirky and assertive artist. She infuses the character with a unique blend of eccentricity and confidence, stealing scenes with her deadpan humor and fearless demeanor. Her performance makes Maude a memorable and enigmatic presence in the cult classic.

'Boogie Nights' (1997)

In Anderson's period comedy-drama film Boogie Nights, Moore delivers a captivating performance as Amber Waves, a seasoned adult film actor navigating the highs and lows of the industry. Moore's portrayal brought depth to a character caught in the tumultuous world of 1970s and 1980s pornography. As the film explores fame and its consequences, her magnetic presence and emotional range contribute significantly to its success.